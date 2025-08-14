Malawi: Vitumbiko Mumba's Cement Breakthrough Proves One Thing - Leadership Matters

opinion

For years, Malawians have been told that the high price of cement is an unavoidable reality. We've been lectured about "market forces" and "production costs" until our ears turned to stone. But in just one decisive move, Industry and Trade Minister Vitumbiko Mumba has shattered that myth--and the cement cartels should be worried.

By striking a deal with Zambia's Chilanga and Sinoma cement manufacturers to supply cement at $405 per ton--$7 cheaper than the lowest current price--Mumba has delivered what many before him only talked about.

He's not just announcing cheaper cement; he's proving that with political will, creative negotiation, and the courage to confront entrenched interests, prices can be brought down for ordinary Malawians.

This is leadership in action. No endless "taskforces." No policy papers gathering dust. Just results. The cement is already at the border, the tax barriers have been removed, and Mumba has thrown down the gauntlet to local manufacturers: compete fairly or lose your market share. In a country tired of empty promises, this is a rare and refreshing moment when the talk has turned into concrete--literally.

Let's be clear: Mumba's cement deal is more than a win for construction projects or housing costs. It's a masterclass in how capable leadership can move the needle, even on problems that have festered for years.

If every ministry worked with this urgency and resolve, Malawi's economy would not just be moving--it would be building.