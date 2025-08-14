Malawi: Macra Challenges Social Media Influencers On Election Responsibilities

14 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has urged social media influencers to exercise responsibility and caution in the digital space, especially during the upcoming elections.

Macra's Head of International Relations and Corporate Communications, Limbani Nsapato, addressed influencers during a workshop in Lilongwe on Thursday, emphasizing their critical role in shaping public opinion.

"The influencers have significant responsibilities because their posts can make or break public perception," Nsapato said.

He added that Macra recognizes the power and reach of influencers on social media, and the authority is encouraging them to use this influence responsibly.

Youth Development Media influencer Tendai Banda welcomed the engagement, saying it was an important reminder of the impact social media can have during elections.

"We are in a position to shape public opinion, and not all information shared online is accurate," Banda noted.

She praised Macra for the initiative, describing it as a timely effort to ensure influencers understand their responsibilities and contribute positively to the election discourse.

