Kenya: Statement From BBC News Regarding BBC Africa Eye Investigations: 'Madams: Exposing Kenya's Child Sex Trade'

14 August 2025
British Broadcasting Corporation (London)
press release


“BBC Africa Eye’s investigation ‘Madams: Exposing Kenya’s Child Sex Trade’ is an important piece of public interest journalism that documents the exploitation of children in the Kenyan sex trade.

“We note with concern that following the broadcast of the film, survivors of childhood sexual abuse who contributed to the film were interviewed at length by investigators from the Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations without the presence of legal representation. There has also been a debate on the investigation in the Kenyan parliament.

“For clarity, none of the contributors featured in this film were paid, offered payment or ‘coached’ in any way. As clearly stated in the film, the survivors of abuse who were interviewed were all over 18 and recounted experiences of abuse that occurred when they were underage. We are thankful to the survivors for their brave contributions.

“As detailed in the film, we originally handed the evidence gathered during the investigation to the Kenya police in March 2025 in which perpetrators of crimes against children were clearly identified, as were the victims who were in need of urgent assistance.”

