Namibia: Minister Theofelus Unveils Heroes Day Logo and Theme

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus on Tuesday unveiled the official logo and theme for this year's commemoration of Heroes Day, set for Katima Mulilo on 26 August.

The new logo and theme 'Built on Bravery, Bound for a Prosperous Future', will be used for the next five years during Heroes Day commemorations.

Theofelus at the launch said August is a month of deep reflection for Namibia, marking the sacrifices made by men and women in pursuit of the country's independence, beginning with the historic Battle of Ongulumbashe on 26 August 1966.

She said at the heart of the logo is an image of a saluting soldier, symbolising eternal respect and remembrance, with the eternal flame within the design, representing the enduring legacy of Namibia's heroes.

Surrounding elements include a rising sun symbolising economic growth, with rays depicting icons for industry, creativity, health, sport, education, agriculture and decent living conditions.

The theme, displayed at the base of the logo, acknowledges the resilience of those who laid the foundation for Namibia while reflecting a vision of unity, development and progress.

Theofelus urged all Namibians to embrace the logo and theme with pride and to let them serve as a reminder of sacrifices made, as well as a beacon for greater unity, progress and national pride. She invited the public to attend the commemoration at Katima Mulilo or follow proceedings online.

Zambezi governor Dorothy Kabula expressed gratitude to the ministry and all stakeholders for their efforts in organising the launch.

"Let us embrace this year's logo and theme - not as a mere symbol, but as a call to action to uphold patriotism, unity and selfless service," she said.

Kabula invited all Namibians to participate in the commemoration and honour the legacy of the nation's heroes.

The Heroes Day 2025 event will be officiated by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.