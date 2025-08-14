Namibia: Govt Will No Longer Build Gravel Roads

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi says the ministry will no longer construct gravel roads around the country - especially in rural areas.

This is due to sustainability issues and the high cost of maintaining substandard roads.

Nekundi says in future, the ministry will only invest in proper road networks to make transport easier.

He said this during the commissioning of the Omuthiya-Elambo road at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region on Monday.

"For many years, we have been throwing millions of dollars in the sand almost every week by regravelling and grading roads week in and week out. We are no longer going to construct gravel roads.

"We want proper roads, be it stabilisers, low-volume or gravel-to-bitumen standard. We just want quality roads to save money and avoid putting in money in the same roads over and over again," he said.

Nekundi said the government spent close to a billion Namibia dollar on repairing gravel roads across the country this year alone.

The situation is depleting the government's coffers, he said.

"The policy has now changed to a new type of road. The utilisation of new, innovative road materials will bring about much more cost effectiveness and offer more longevity.

"This is a new investment to build better roads which would require less maintenance - ultimately saving public funds," he said.

The Omuthiya-Elambo road is a 59km stretch and is being constructed at a cost of N$500 million through a German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development grant through German development bank KfW.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A total of seven roads will be built with this funding. Once completed, Nekundi said the roads would offer residents living along them relief.

Nekundi urged the Roads Authority to ensure public funds are not wasted during the construction of these roads.

"I have observed consultants just doing as they wish, and you don't do anything to them. They cause delays in project completion, but you do not do anything, but when contractors do anything, you punish them.

"This must come to an end, and I hold you personally accountable, because you are the guardians of public funds. You employ them, it is not them employing you.

"You must make sure this road is completed within the time frame," he said.

Roads Authority managing director Conrad Lutombi declined to comment yesterday, saying he was not present when the minister made his stern remarks.