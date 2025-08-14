Namibia: Tukwatha Tulonge Gardeners Battle Poverty While Growing Food in Oshana, Omusati

Members of the Tukwatha Tulonge project in the Oshana and Omusati regions are producing food despite facing shortages of seeds, equipment, shade materials and financial resources.

The project comprises mainly women, who say they are in dire need of support.

"We are also in need of an office to work from so that we can have a fully functional project. We are determined to work together and produce food, but the major problem we are facing is poverty," says Eufemia Titus.

The majority of project members are horticulture producers, while some are engaged in poultry farming, pig farming, nurseries, as well as producing marula cooking oil.

Iyambo Martin, another project member, says members come from villages in both the Oshana and Omusati regions, such as Ekamba, Oshuulo, Oniimwandi and Olupembana.

Every first Thursday of the month, members of the project gather at Iiheke ya Nakele to sell their products to motorists travelling between Okahao and Oshakati, as well as to residents of Okamba and nearby villages.

Project chairperson Helena Shigwedha says the project started in November 2019 with only 16 members, but has grown to 108 people from 38 villages.

She says the project is being run by a committee consisting of seven members.

Martha Amutenya, the officer in charge of the forestry office at Iiheke ya Nakele, says her office is helping members of the project by teaching them various skills. She says they are planning to start a cooperative.

"We are really still at the beginning of things, as this would require people to register first moving forward," Amutenya says.