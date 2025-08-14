Namibia: Charles Hill Swallows Bitter Pill Against Namibian Oldies

The Namibian Golden Oldies outclassed their counterparts from Charles Hill, Botswana, after a 10-2 victory over the weekend.

The Oldies, composed of former footballers in their 60s, left for Charles Hill last Friday for their international friendly match on Saturday, which saw locals filling the stadium to the brim.

Speaking to The Namibian Sport recently, teammateTheo Kambanda says the departure was delayed by some logistical problems on the day as some players struggled to obtain the necessary travelling documents.

"That, however, did not stop us from travelling as we departed late on Friday, and arrived in Charles Hill at 21h00."

The Namibian Golden Oldies demonstrated their intentions in the early stages of the match, netting six goals before half-time.

"Some of those players we played against are from the Ovaherero descendants," said Kambanda.

The Charles Hill veteran squad got their two consolation goals through penalties but could not stand the talent and skill the Namibian Oldies displayed on Saturday.

Chairperson and skilled striker John Ramakhutla netted home a hattrick and was named player of the match.

Apart from being named the player of the match, Ramakhutla went on to also claim the 'best dancer' award.

"The guys had to ask whether I am really in my 60s and I had to tell them time and time again that I was way beyond 60 and they simply could not believe it."

"It was through the commitment towards each other that we managed to beat Charles Hill Veteran by that high scoreline."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

HOME MATCH

The Namibian Golden Oldies will host Charles Hill Veterans in October this year and are considering having their friendly match at either Swakopmund or Oshakati.

"They treated us very well and even asked us what kind of food we prefer to eat but we simply said any, and that we can even sleep in the school's classroom but that was not the case as they booked us in at a local lodge."

Ramakhutla says they want to return the favour by treating their visitors with decency and respect, and thus a sponsor is desperately needed to make that dream a reality.

"They Charles Hill Veterans were assisted by local businesses and we really are looking for good Samaritans to assist us."

"We had light discussions on a possible four-nations tournament in 2026. We still need to discuss and put the final nail in the coffin as we intend to have veterans from Angola, South Africa and Botswana come to Namibia," he says.

Any interested groups or individuals wishing to assist the Namibian Golden Oldies must contact Ramakhutla at 081 244 3643.