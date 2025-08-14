Namibia: N$7.5m Needed to Send Brave Warriors Off

The Brave Warriors' road to the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers requires a hefty N$7.5 million before the senior team engages both Malawi and Sao Tome and Principe in Francistown, Botswana, in September.

The senior national men's team has the daunting task of overcoming first Malawi on 5 September and Sao Tome and Principe on 9 September.

Brave Warriors' world cup campaign committee chairperson Tim Ekandjo this week said the stage for the final stretch is set to ensure they get the N$7.5 million needed through a battle between arch-rival African Stars FC and Eeshoke Chula Chula at Independence Stadium on 31 August.

He said the committee has covered a lot in a short time, with fundraising gala dinners attended by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and an ongoing SMS competition.

"We have seen quite a few SMSes, and I encourage the nation to do more.

"This is our very last stretch and we want to celebrate this with as many Namibians as possible before the team leaves for Francistown," Ekandjo said.

With the much-anticipated match set, Ekandjo said the committee wants 20 000 spectators filling Independence Stadium, and that discussions were held with the City of Windhoek to ferry fans to and from the stadium.

In their quest to raise the cash, fans are required to pay N$50 for standard tickets, while VIP stands cost N$500, including refreshments.

Invited guests to assigned areas are required to contribute N$2 000.

"This is the last event in terms of sending off the team to Francistown," Ekandjo said.

He said companies can "have their branding and bragging rights" at a cost of N$400 000.

"This is your opportunity to shine at the biggest derby," he said.

A curtain-raiser match featuring some of Namibia's notable personalities will kick off at 15h00.

Committee member Cucks Kunamwene says: "We stand together as one team, one dream, one nation.

"In that spirit we invite the following Namibian celebrities, leaders of the corporate industry and respected politicians. This is not just a game, it's a celebration, and most importantly, it's for a great cause - to raise vital funds for our Brave Warriors."

Among the personalities called on are Sanet Steenkamp, Dino Ballotti, Audrin Mathe, Magret Mengo, Johanna Swartbooi, Johnny Doeseb, Frank Fredericks, Job Amupanda, Elia Ngurare, Armas Amukwiyu, Willie Mertens, Brent Eiseb, Bisey Uirab, Erold Naomab, Alex Shimwafeni, Ben Hauwanga, Andrew Kanime, Christof Maletsky, Patty Martins, Rosalia Hausiku, Stanley Similo, Lukas Nanyemba, Bernard Haufiku, Elmo Kaiyamo, Kapena Tjombonde, Simson Haulofu, Agnes Tjongarero, Desmond Amunyela, Tate Ndapuka, Michael Amushelelo, Steve Amunyela, The Dogg, Gazza, Panduleni Itula, Ervin Tjipuka, Moses Matyai, Licky Erastus, Patience Kanalelo, Stanley Shanapinda, Shafiishuna Nujoma, Johannes !Gawaxab, Ebson Uanguta, Tangeni Amupadhi, Max Hamata, Bernadus Swartbooi, Epaphras Mukwiilongo, Emma Theofelus, Emma Kantema, Top Cheri, Monica Geingos, Sam Shivute, Nangula Kauluma, Jacqueline Pack, Martha Mururua, Meryl Barry, Ester Kali, James Chapman, McHenry Venaani, Robert Shimooshili, Rebeca Nekundi, Roger Gertze, Cassius Moetie, Shafimana Ueitele, Sono Shikongo and Sisa Namandje.

Team A's coach is Usko Nghaamwa, while team B's coach is Lukato Lukato.