Namibia: Ghayouri Stars At Fifth Table Tennis Tournament

Kamrouz Ghayouri was the star player at the Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Schools Table Tennis Series over the weekend, winning three gold medals.

The 14-year-old Ghayouri of St Paul's College won gold medals in the u15, u17, and u19 categories at the fifth leg of the series, which was held at Wanderers Sports Hall.

In the u19 final, he beat Caden Bosman of DHPS, while Agape Chicalu and Jason Kadandara, both from St Paul's, were the losing semifinalists.

In the u17 final, Ghayouri once again beat Bosman, while Chicalu and Silas Anguku of Hage Geingob High School were the losing semifinalists.

In the u15 final, Ghayouri beat Fillemon Ikanda of Olaf Palme Primary School, while the losing semifinalists were Pascal Eysselein of DHPS and Jason Kadandara of St Paul's.

Ikanda won the u13 category after beating a first-time entrant Jack Bao in the final, while the losing semifinalists were Daniel Beukes of Orban Primary School and Immanuel Hangula of Olaf Primary School.

Terence Kadandara of St Paul's won the u11 title after beating Killian Beukes of St Joseph's Primary School in the final, while James Bampton of Elim Primary School and Tangi Haufiku of Olaf Palme Primary School were the losing semifinalists.

In the girls' category, Lian Gebauer of DHPS won both the u19 and u17 titles after beating Justina Namupolo of Hage Geingob Primary School in both finals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The losing semifinalists in the u19 category were Faith Iiyambo of Khomastura High School and Karolina Shigwedha of Elladu Plessi, while the u17 losing semifinalists were Shigwedha and Cadence Farmer of St Paul's.

Namupolo won the u15 title after beating Karolina Shigwedha in the final, while Farmer and Iiyambo were the losing semifinalists.

Esther Nelenge of Olaf Palme Primary School won both the u13 and u11 titles after beating Sylvi Ikanda of Hillside Primary in both finals.

Wilhelmina Shivute and Hertha Pondjamba, both of Olaf Palme Primary School, were the u13 losing semifinalists, while Shivute and Sabina Shanika of Monte Christo Primary School were the u11 losing semifinalists.

More than 40% of the participants were girls, while the tournament welcomed its youngest-ever participant, the five-year-old Christian Iita, alongside the seven-year-old Jayden Bampton, who competed in his second tournament.

The sixth and final leg of the series will be held at the Wanderers Sport Hall on 20 September.