East Africa: Ethiopia Launches 25-Year Strategy to Modernize Construction Sector

- Ethiopia has launched the Construction Industry Transformation Initiative, a 25-year strategy aimed at modernizing the construction sector and boosting its global competitiveness.

Deputy Prime Minister Temsegen Tiruneh stated at the launch that completing infrastructure projects has become a hallmark of the current government.

He emphasized that the initiative will establish a modern, accountable, and competitive construction industry by introducing performance-based assessments, recognition systems, and stronger coordination mechanisms.

Temsegen highlighted the government's commitment to seeing projects through, stating, "By implementing projects that had been promised for years, delayed, and stalled due to complex problems, we have made it our mission to not only complete them but also to implement them with quality."

He called on construction sector players to adopt technology-enabled practices and act with greater commitment to quality and speed.

Urban Development and Infrastructure Minister Chaltu Sani echoed these sentiments, adding that the initiative will address systemic challenges such as corruption, unemployment, and a heavy reliance on imported materials.

The construction sector, she said, has significant potential to create jobs, support domestic industries, and reduce the outflow of foreign currency by replacing imports with local resources.

She explained that the program aims to empower qualified local contractors and help them expand their businesses beyond Ethiopia's borders, while also building a productive, skilled workforce to ensure long-term sustainability and innovation in the sector.

Chaltu concluded that the initiative marks a strategic shift in how Ethiopia approaches infrastructure, focusing on quality, accountability, and inclusive growth. It is expected to open a new chapter for the country by enabling stakeholders to play their roles effectively and positioning Ethiopian construction companies to expand across Africa.