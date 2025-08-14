Africa: Developed Countries Failing On Climate Change Financial Commitments - Mowe

- Developed countries are not fulfilling their commitments to provide sufficient financial support for climate change action, according to Ethiopia's Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE).

The ministry made the statement during the opening of the Pre-Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2) Water and Energy Exhibition, which aims to bring stakeholders together to forward solutions.

In his keynote address, MoWE State Minister Sultan Welle (PhD) highlighted Ethiopia's long-standing commitment to combating climate change. He noted that since 2015, the country has been implementing its Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) strategy to build a carbon-neutral and climate-resilient economy.

This includes initiatives like the national adaptation plan, national deployment contribution, and the large-scale Green Legacy Initiative, which has planted over 47 billion saplings in the last seven years, Sultan said.

Despite these efforts, Sultan stated that climate change continues to disproportionately impact African nations. He criticized developed countries for their failure to provide pledged financial support, which he said is hindering global efforts. The upcoming Africa Climate Summit 2 is therefore focused on showcasing Africa's own mitigation and prevention efforts to the global community.

The summit will also prioritize making climate finance a central agenda item, pushing for the fulfillment of pledges and strengthening partnerships to help the continent absorb climate-related shocks.

The Minister also warned of the increasing frequency of climate hazards, such as floods and droughts, which are causing significant damage, including the death of livestock and the spread of diseases. He emphasized the urgent need for a united African voice to address these challenges and secure the necessary international support.