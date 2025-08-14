Ethiopia: Koica Donates Diagnostic Medical Devices

- Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated BULO M 1000 mouthpiece and four medical devices for MYNGSUNG Christian Medical Center and St. Paul's hospital.

BULO M is spirometer and a portable smart diagnostic device used for health monitoring, particularly lung function, outlined and manufacturing in South Korea.

In the sideline of the donation ceremony, KOICA's Office Program Manager in Ethiopia, Sujung Lee told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the donated medical device is a key in addressing equipment challenges in the stated hospitals.

She said each hospital shared 500 mouthpieces and two devices to similar purpose.

As to her, BULO M is a new medical device which helps to diagnostic lung function using mobile and tablet instrument anywhere network-connection is available. The mouthpiece is a single-use and disposal medical equipment to avoid the spread of disease transmutation from one to other.

A patient can check the lung condition following a registered personal data using the mobile system with network connection. Therefore, it is easy to utilize the device without the necessity of a computer, she stated.

She further stated that KOICA planned to work with government and private sector hospitals to address medical equipment challenges in Ethiopia in the years to come.

It was to be recalled that KOICA has been working in different development areas including health issues in Ethiopia.