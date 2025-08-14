Ethiopia: LG-Koica Hope Tvet College Addresses Middle East Workforce Demand

LG-KOICA Hope TVET College said it is working to help its graduates secure jobs in the Middle East by providing them with specialized training and support.

The college focuses on equipping young people with the skills needed to meet international market demands, facilitating their employment abroad and domestically.

According to the college's dean Tariku Gebremedhin, the initiative begins with providing soft skills training. The college then helps graduates find jobs in countries like Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and Djibouti.

The college's curriculum includes training in electronics and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to meet the growing need for skilled workers in the Middle East. It also facilitates knowledge exchange programs, having sent graduates to South Korea, Kenya, and the UAE for special training and job placement. In a recent effort, 36 graduates were sent to five different countries. LG-KOICA Hope TVET College is committed to creating employment pathways both locally and internationally. For example, 124 businesses in Addis Ababa are owned by its self-employed graduates. The college also offers free electronics and ICT maintenance training to qualifying students, including those with disabilities. The program's entrepreneurship skills training and an on-campus incubation center help students start their own businesses. The college also connects graduates with local companies for job opportunities.

With over 1,200 youths having graduated from the college so far, its students are encouraged to participate in global competitions to further develop their skills and inspire excellence. This year, they are set to participate in a competition in Busan, South Korea.