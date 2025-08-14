There is no question that since the dawn of time, Ethiopia has been demonstrating its resolute stance with the intention of mutual growth with neighboring countries shorn of meddling in the internal affairs of other nations.

It is certain that by giving prominence to collaboration rather than skirmish, Ethiopia has been pulling out all the stops to establish robust economic and diplomatic relationships with neighboring nations with the purpose of developing together.

There is no doubt that if nations in the Horn of Africa fail to join hands, bringing about the envisioned objective will be difficult to bring about and insurmountable obstacle. In the same vein, with the goal of attaining access to the sea, Ethiopia has advanced the principle of mutual advantage.

As Ethiopia gives prominence to living under the same roof with its neighbors with peaceful coexistence, nations in the Horn of Africa should cooperate with each other with one another.

By the same token, as the country has a large economy and population that will turn out to be an engine for economic development in the Horn of Africa, nations in the region should join hands in the shortest possible time. Having various ports would not only assist Ethiopia, but would also catapult the economy of all nations in the Horn of Africa.

Lack of territorial access to the sea, isolation from world markets and high trade costs impose serious constraints on the development of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), according to sources.

Without direct access to coastal ports, landlocked developing countries must rely on transit countries to connect them with international markets. This can lead to increased transportation trade costs, delays in the movement of goods, and susceptibility to political and economic instability in transit countries. These challenges often result in reduced foreign direct investment, limited export opportunities, and slower economic growth.

So, on top of challenges faced by all developing countries, LLDCs also face substantially increased costs for trade and transport because of their geographic location. On average, LLDCs pay more than double their neighbors in transport costs to send and receive merchandise from overseas markets.

For the sake of truth, by working in combination with its neighbors, Ethiopia has been moving heaven and earth to ensure win-win approaches with neighbors. As access to seaport is viewed as a foundation of collaboration, it plays a paramount role in turning the country's ambition to have seaports into a reality at the earliest opportunity.

It goes without saying that as Ethiopia sustains to develop and industrialize, it is becoming increasingly important to have well-organized sea access.

At this point in time, some groups that feel an extreme animosity towards Ethiopia has been moving heaven and earth to spread fake news message with the intention of pouring cold water on the efforts of Ethiopia. No matter what the cost may be, they hate to death to see Ethiopia's rapid development and growth.

As long as the country's objective is to catapult Ethiopia to unprecedented heights and transform the lives of its people, all authorities concerned should work in close collaboration and stand by the side of the country.

In point of fact, the determination of the nation to resolve this issue by peaceful means is a demonstration of respect for international norms and its desire for friendly relations with neighboring nations. It is common knowledge that the country's boundless direct sea access has been a main hindrance to its economic development.

If truth be told, access to ports will have abundant importance in fast-tracking economic development which in turn makes certain harmonization among the people of the Horn of Africa at the earliest possible time. The key to success is working in close collaboration with all concerned bodies. Failing to work in hand in glove does not help achieve the intended destination at the earliest possible moment.

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), held recently in Awaza, Turkmenistan, marks a pivotal moment for the 32 nations without direct access to the sea -- home to over 600 million people. Ethiopia's approach to resolving its landlocked challenge has been one of cooperation and dialogue, not confrontation, according to information obtained from a local media.

The country has actively cultivated bilateral and multilateral relationships aimed at strengthening regional economic corridors. These include the long-standing cooperation with Djibouti, joint infrastructure planning with Kenya and expanded power trade agreements across the Horn of Africa.

As long as working together helps all nations in the Horn of Africa grow together, they should all go to the ends of the earth to make accomplish the desired goal at the earliest moment. Other than that by working in close collaboration nations in the Horn of Africa can make the impossible possible and the unthinkable thinkable.

In a related move, by working in close collaboration with all parties concerned, Ethiopia can grow and develop at the earliest possible moment and move the country to the next level of accomplishment.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is more than concrete, steel, and water-- it is a symbol of Africa's renewal and a tangible step toward a more interconnected and cooperative future for the Nile Basin and East Africa. Rising proudly on the Blue Nile, GERD embodies Ethiopia's resolve to harness its natural resources for the benefit of its people and the region at large. Its story is not only about generating electricity; it is about forging bonds, strengthening economies, and cultivating a shared destiny.

From its inception, GERD was envisioned as a transformative project capable of lifting millions out of energy poverty. Electricity, after all, is not a luxury--it is the backbone of industrialization, education, healthcare, and modern livelihoods. For Ethiopia, GERD represents energy sovereignty, ensuring that our development trajectory is no longer hindered by power shortages or dependence on costly imports. But this journey is not Ethiopia's alone.

Ethiopia exports electricity to the neighboring nations and future plans envision reaching more neighbors across the continent. This is where GERD's role in regional integration comes into sharp focus: reliable, affordable power is the lifeblood of economic cooperation. By supplying energy beyond our borders, Ethiopia is not merely selling a commodity--it is creating a network of interdependence, where prosperity in one country fuels growth in another.

This interconnectedness fosters trust and mutual benefit. When factories in Khartoum hum with machinery powered by Ethiopian electricity, when Kenyan homes light up with renewable energy from the Blue Nile, we are building more than an energy grid-- we are building a community of shared interests. Such tangible cooperation aligns perfectly with Ethiopia's foreign policy principle of "growing together," a vision that sees neighbors not as competitors for limited resources, but as partners in collective advancement.

Importantly, GERD is also an environmental asset. By regulating seasonal floods and storing water during high-flow periods, the dam helps stabilize ecosystems downstream. Managed responsibly, its reservoir can transform barren lands into fertile, green zones and protect biodiversity. This ecological stewardship benefits not just Ethiopia, but all Nile Basin countries that rely on the river's delicate balance for agriculture and livelihoods.

The reality is that the Nile Basin is stronger when its countries are connected by infrastructure, trade, and trust. GERD has the potential to serve as a flagship project for continental integration under the African Union's broader goals. In a global economy increasingly defined by competition for energy resources, Africa's advantage lies in leveraging its abundant renewable potential--not in fragmented, isolated efforts, but in coordinated, cross-border development.

For Ethiopia, this moment carries deep national pride. GERD is a beacon of the African Renaissance, proof that African nations can dream big, finance big, and deliver big projects without relying entirely on external actors. For the region, it is a chance to reimagine relations not through disputes over water rights, but through collaboration that multiplies benefits for all.

The task ahead is to ensure that GERD's power--both electrical and symbolic--is channeled wisely. That means maintaining transparent, science-based water management, investing in transmission lines that link our grids, and fostering dialogue that keeps cooperation alive.

In the years to come, as turbines spin and lights glow across cities and villages from Addis Ababa to Nairobi to Khartoum, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will stand as a reminder: when Africa works together, the horizon is bright, and the current runs strong.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflectthe stance of The Ethiopian Herald