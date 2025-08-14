Ethiopia: Why Artistic, Cultural Revival Is Important for Ethiopia

There is currently a cultural and artistic revival underway in Ethiopia, primarily concentrated in the capital, Addis Ababa, where a series of art exhibitions have recently taken place at various venues. According to the information released in this context, "Ethiopia is experiencing a vibrant art and culture revival, with numerous exhibitions and festivals showcasing the nation's rich heritage and contemporary artistic expressions. These events, particularly in Addis Ababa, aim to foster regional integration, promote cultural exchange, and support artists."

Artistic and cultural revival is not a new concept. Although it originated in Europe during what is known as the Renaissance, it remains relevant today. So, what is cultural revival? It is defined as a conscious effort to rejuvenate, revitalize, and reinstate aspects of a culture that are perceived to be in decline, forgotten, or under threat. Cultural revival has manifested itself throughout history in various forms, with the European cultural revival, better known as the Renaissance, being one of the first significant movements.

The European cultural revival, often associated with the Renaissance, involved a renewed interest in classical art, literature, and philosophy, leading to significant societal and intellectual shifts. Some scholars note that the revival of classical Greek and Roman culture marked the transition from the Middle Ages to modernity, occurring in the 14th and 15th centuries and shaping cultural and intellectual life in the following centuries. This revival also led to political and economic transformations, empowering Europe to colonize Africa.

In America, particularly among Black intellectual communities, there was what is known as the Harlem Renaissance, defined as a period of rich cross-disciplinary artistic and cultural activity among African Americans from the end of World War I (1917) to the onset of the Great Depression. This movement focused on themes such as the influence of slavery, Black identity, and the everyday experiences of Black people. Unfortunately, the Harlem Renaissance faded during the Great Depression, which was the most serious economic crisis in American history.

The situation in Africa, and specifically in Ethiopia, differs. There have been at least two major moments of Ethiopian art and cultural revival in the past. The first occurred in 1966, known as the first World Festival of Negro Arts, organized by Senegal in its capital, Dakar. Initiated by President Léopold Sédar Senghor, this festival aimed to showcase the richness of Black art and culture on a global stage. It brought together over 2,000 artists, writers, and musicians from the African Diaspora, including prominent figures from Ethiopia and other countries.

This event was groundbreaking in bringing attention to the notions of Ethiopian and African cultural revival, as such a large festival had never been organized before, not just for African artists but for Black people worldwide. It showcased the immense potential of African cultural revival, which began within the framework of what is known as the "independence decade." The Dakar festival highlighted the continent's artistic capabilities that had been suppressed during colonialism and allowed Africans to experience the first fruits of independence. It served as a watershed moment for African artists and created a continent-wide consciousness about the need to restore and revive cultural heritage.

More than 30 years ago, the first and largest cultural troupe was formed in Ethiopia, embarking on a marathon musical and dance journey to various countries with the goal of promoting people-to-people cultural exchanges to foster peace and avoid conflict. In March 1987, one of the greatest exhibitions of Ethiopian music kicked off, touring 60 cities around the world in 118 days. This was not just a tour of art; the music and dance troupe, known in Amharic as "Hizb Le Hizb" (People to People), was a 54-member ensemble of standout Ethiopian musicians and performers.

While Ethiopian artists are well-known for staging performances in foreign countries, there has yet to be a repeat of the grand 1987 tour. However, smaller cultural tours and performances have occurred within the continent since that historic moment.

The outdated view that Africa is a slumbering continent is rapidly disappearing. Africa is no longer the sleeping giant it was once considered to be; it is rising, albeit slowly, reclaiming its past and charting a new path forward. Arts and culture play crucial roles in this awakening. Ethiopia is currently experiencing an artistic and cultural revival with initiatives focused on preserving traditional practices while promoting contemporary artistic expressions. This revival is driven by a desire to celebrate national identity, foster cultural exchange, and contribute to economic development.

The African cultural and artistic revival movement is relatively recent, as the continent spent centuries under colonialism, which influenced its cultural and artistic expressions. Africa had to achieve freedom first in order to reclaim its past. Unfortunately, political independence in the 1960s did not lead to genuine artistic or cultural freedom. After gaining independence, African nations experienced a cultural renaissance, with artists, writers, and musicians celebrating African heritage, rejecting colonial influences, and asserting a unique identity. This movement, exemplified by Negritude, aimed to reclaim African pride and cultural values.

Currently, there is a slow but noticeable artistic and cultural revival in Ethiopia, reflected in a series of art exhibitions and related activities. This revival involves actively re-engaging with cultural heritage, traditions, and practices, reinterpreting them for contemporary life, and reintegrating them into the present. Recent movements include the revival of Addis Ababa University's Cultural Festival, which showcases performances and cultural discussions. Additionally, the "Art of Ethiopia and the Big Art Sale" exhibition at the Sheraton Addis Hotel featured a variety of Ethiopian art forms. The Ashenafi Kebede Performing Arts Center recently opened, celebrating the life and work of a prominent Ethiopian musician.

While there are signs of a cultural and artistic revival in Ethiopia, the key question remains: is this revival genuine, or merely a temporary surge of cultural activity? A true cultural and artistic revival must follow a revolutionary change or breakthrough that will have a lasting impact. A hodgepodge of cultural activities may not constitute a genuine revival; such activities are often short-lived and lack lasting effects on the social, intellectual, and political landscape of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A genuine revival requires intellectual leaders who can inspire radical changes in thinking and attitudes toward the past and cultivate a burning desire for transformation. Both the European and American cultural revivals had influential leaders who introduced new perspectives and a strong desire to effect change. The Renaissance period in Europe saw the rise of many notable intellectuals, artists, and thinkers like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Erasmus, and Machiavelli. Similarly, the Harlem Renaissance in America was led by prominent intellectuals such as Alain Locke, known as the dean of the movement, and Langston Hughes, a prolific poet, novelist, and playwright.

If the Ethiopian revival aims to be genuine, radical, and impactful, it must cultivate its own intellectual leaders who think outside the box. Otherwise, the notion of artistic and cultural revival will remain empty and misleading. This is why the idea of an African Renaissance has thus far remained lukewarm, if not a dying ember; its fire has not been rekindled by the right leaders and remains an abstract and ineffective concept. Thankfully, the illusion of an "Ethiopian Renaissance" has been overcome in time, as it was not only phony but a copycat illusion, if not a gamble, whose real motive was to perpetuate tyranny rather than foster intellectual or artistic freedom.