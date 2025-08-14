Ethiopia's Green Legacy Inspires Global Expansion - EFD

- Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) is gaining international traction, with several countries adopting its best practices, according to the Ethiopian Forestry Development (EFD).

EFD's GLI and Plant Forestation Lead Executive Officer Aberu Tena told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia's Green Legacy has attracted global attention and recognition for its role in combating climate change and restoring degraded land.

"Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kenya, among others, are expanding their reforestation efforts by learning from Ethiopia's experience. Some neighboring countries are even planting saplings and sourcing seedlings directly from us," he said.

He added that Ethiopian professionals have previously been deployed to support seedling plantation efforts in neighboring countries including South Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti, and Sudan, as part of Ethiopia's broader regional climate resilience initiative.

The initiative has received growing international recognition. Aberu emphasized the importance of evidence-based implementation, awareness creation, and continued global engagement to ensure broader acceptance of the Green Legacy approach.

In line with international commitments, Ethiopia is working to restore 22 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. To support this goal, a new proclamation has been ratified, establishing the Green Legacy Initiative and Degraded Land Rehabilitation Special Fund, effective from the 2025/26 fiscal year.

The legislation mandates the allocation of 0.5 to 1 percent of the federal annual budget toward landscape restoration through forestry and agroforestry projects. Aberu noted that this funding will significantly bolster long-term sustainability and the institutionalization of the Green Legacy Initiative.

He further stated that Ethiopia's environmental restoration efforts are emerging as a regional and global model for sustainable financing and climate action.

As part of its ambitious plan to plant over 7.5 billion seedlings this year, Ethiopia has already planted more than 714.7 million saplings in a historic nationwide campaign conducted within 12 hours, it was learnt