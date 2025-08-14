Ghana: Energy Ministry Approves Atuabo Gas Plant Maintenance

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has approved a request from the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) to carry out a planned maintenance shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant from August 16 to August 30, 2025.

The shutdown is part of government's efforts to keep the plant operating safely and reliably.

A press statement signed by Head of Communication for the Ministry, Mr Richmond Rockson, in Accra yesterday, said the shutdown of Ghana Gas would stop the supply of gas during this period to allow for the maintenance work to take place.

"The maintenance will involve important activities such as inspections, repairs, and upgrades of key equipment and systems. These works are expected to improve the plant's efficiency and overall performance when operations resume," he said.

The Ministry, the statement said was working closely with key players in the power sector to prevent any problems with electricity supply while the maintenance is ongoing.

Adding, "One of the measures being taken is the use of alternative fuel sources to keep power supply steady and avoid blackouts".

It assured the public that they were committed to making sure the country continues to have reliable power, even while the plant is shut down.

The statement explained that such maintenance exercises were necessary to keep the plant in good condition and to avoid unexpected breakdowns in the future.

It stressed that it was better to plan such shutdowns in advance so that steps can be taken to manage any possible impact on homes and businesses.

The statement noted that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant plays an important role in Ghana's energy supply. It processes natural gas from the offshore Jubilee and TEN oil fields for power generation and other uses.

"The gas from the plant helps to fuel several thermal power stations, which supply a significant part of the country's electricity," he said.

He said a temporary halt in gas supply could affect power generation, but the Ministry said it had taken steps to ensure there would be no major disruptions, "we are confident that the arrangements in place will be enough to maintain stable electricity for households and industries during the shutdown period".

It urged the public to understand the importance of the maintenance work and to support the process and explained that proper servicing of the plant would make it more reliable in the long term, and reduce the risk of power problems in the future.

Ghana Gas is expected to resume normal operations at the Atuabo plant immediately after the two-week maintenance period ends on August 30, 2025.