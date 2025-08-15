South Africa: School Children Help Repair Granny's Flood-Damaged Home

15 August 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bongane Motaung

Dozens of families affected by floods in January are still without shelter. The KZN human settlements department fails to answer our questions

Seven months after heavy rains in January damaged their homes, dozens of families in Mondlo Township, under Abaqulusi Municipality, are still without permanent shelter.

Residents say earlier promises by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to provide new shelters have not been fulfilled.

Left to their own devices, families are struggling to raise money to repair their homes. Community members are stepping in to raise funds and help rebuild where they can.

Among those affected is 76-year-old Annie Zwane, who had been sleeping in a damaged house without a roof for months.

On Mandela Day, a group of learners from a Khawuleza Primary School's SoulBuddyz programme helped fix a rondavel for Zwane to live in. Donations from community members and businesses were used to purchase supplies.

The group also plans to repair the roof of Zwane's two-bedroom house. Not all of her furniture and belongings could fit in the rondavel, and most still stand in the roofless house.

Ward councillor Khumbuzile Ntuli said that requests to the provincial government to provide emergency housing for the flood victims have fallen on deaf ears.

Sthabile Msibi, whose seven-room home was destroyed, says they have received no help from the government. "We are unemployed, we remain squeezed inside two rooms with my brother and children," Msibi said.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements, failed to respond to questions.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.