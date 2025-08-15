South Africa: Lawyer for Cop Accused of Assault Fails to Show Up in Court

In November 2023 police officers were caught on CCTV brutally assaulting a worker during a raid in Mowbray

A visibly irritated magistrate at the court in Wynberg has given a police officer accused of assault another chance to get his act together.

Constable Jermaine Conradie is one of three police officers accused of assaulting Juma Igiranieza, a barber, during a raid at his workplace, Perfect Touch Boutique and Salon, in Mowbray on 7 November 2023.

GroundUp published CCTV footage on 10 November that year showing several officers, one in plain clothes, assaulting Igiranieza. In the footage, at least two officers participated directly in the assault, while other officers looked on. Igiranieza was pummelled, struck repeatedly with a wooden object, and smothered with plastic.

Igiranieza sustained a laceration of the right eyebrow, a tear on the lower lip and swelling around the left jaw, according to the report of his medical examination after the assault.

Conradie along with Colonel Delmore Manuel and Constable Leigh-Ann Maroon were eventually arrested on 22 April 2024, following numerous media reports and protests by locals. The trio are currently out on R2,000 bail each.

During their appearance at the Wynberg Regional Court on Thursday, Magistrate Karel Meyer was expecting to hear from Conradie's lawyer about his intention to plead guilty to the charge.

However, Meyer was visibly irritated when Conradie's lawyer failed to attend the hearing without any explanation or apology.

"He said he would be at my next appearance," Conradie told the court.

To which Meyer said, "I'm sorry but it does not work like that, your attorney can't just say they will come on the next appearance. This is now affecting the other accused. Remember they are using funds for their attorneys."

Meyer instructed Conradie to ensure that his attorney is present at the next appearance. The matter was postponed for the eighth time.

The three officers are due back in court on 19 September.

When previously asked, SAPS refused to indicate whether the three officers have been suspended or fired.