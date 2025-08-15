Somalia: Somalis Among 20 Dead After Migrant Boats Capsize Off Italy's Lampedusa

15 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Lampedusa, Italy — At least 20 people, including Somalis, have died after two migrant boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea near the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The overcrowded boats, which departed from Libya, were carrying migrants from Somalia, Sudan, and Pakistan. Officials noted that the vessels had spent a significant amount of time at sea before capsizing in rough waters.

Medical examinations are being carried out on the recovered bodies, though authorities on Lampedusa warned that limited storage space for the deceased was complicating efforts. Local doctors are working urgently to complete the necessary procedures.

A total of 60 people were rescued from the sea, including four individuals suffering serious injuries such as fractures. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among the deceased was a one-year-old Somali girl, whose body was recovered from the water--an especially heartbreaking detail that has added to the tragedy.

Lampedusa has long been a key arrival point for migrants attempting the perilous journey from North Africa to Europe.

The latest incident underscores the continuing humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.