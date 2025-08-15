Somalia: Somalis Among 20 Dead After Migrant Boats Capsize Off Italy's Lampedusa

Lampedusa, Italy — At least 20 people, including Somalis, have died after two migrant boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea near the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The overcrowded boats, which departed from Libya, were carrying migrants from Somalia, Sudan, and Pakistan. Officials noted that the vessels had spent a significant amount of time at sea before capsizing in rough waters.

Medical examinations are being carried out on the recovered bodies, though authorities on Lampedusa warned that limited storage space for the deceased was complicating efforts. Local doctors are working urgently to complete the necessary procedures.

A total of 60 people were rescued from the sea, including four individuals suffering serious injuries such as fractures. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among the deceased was a one-year-old Somali girl, whose body was recovered from the water--an especially heartbreaking detail that has added to the tragedy.

Lampedusa has long been a key arrival point for migrants attempting the perilous journey from North Africa to Europe.

The latest incident underscores the continuing humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean.