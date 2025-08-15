South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Meet SANDF Chief Over 'Ill-Advised' Visit to Iran

SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanya's expression of solidarity with Iran was 'unhelpful' to SA's efforts to reset relations with the US, says President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not know of or approve SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya's controversial visit to Iran this week, said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that Ramaphosa would meet with Maphwanya soon to discuss his visit to Iran and the consequences for the general. He would not comment on the possibility of a court martial, which the Democratic Alliance has demanded.

Magwenya added that Maphwanya's visit and his remarks "were not helpful..." when SA was "managing a very delicate exercise of resetting diplomatic relations with the United States" and negotiating a mutually-beneficial trade relationship.

"And therefore it is indeed not helpful ... when ... you then have senior government or military officials making statements that will inflame the situation. It is not helpful at all.

"At this period of heightened geopolitical tensions, as well as conflict in the Middle East, one can say the visit was ill-advised ... the general should have been a lot more circumspect with the comments he makes, which delved into...