South Africa: 'It Stops Here' - - Soweto Residents Blast Taxi Industry After Murder of E-Hailing Driver

In 2023, the Gauteng government promised to act after clashes between e-hailing drivers and the taxi industry at Maponya Mall. Yet on Wednesday, an e-hailing driver was killed and his vehicle set alight at the Soweto shopping centre.

After a deadly shooting at Maponya Mall this week, e-hailing drivers have accused the taxi industry of acting as gatekeepers. They say that the government has failed to find a lasting solution to the violent disputes in Soweto that put drivers, passengers and the public at risk.

One person was shot dead and two others - another e-hailing driver and a passerby - were injured on Wednesday, 13 August. The SA Police Service has confirmed it was investigating several cases, including murder.

The SAPS said four men had approached a vehicle that had stopped at the entrance of the mall. They shot at the driver and then set his vehicle alight while he was still inside.

Shots were also fired at a second vehicle nearby. The driver was wounded, but managed to flee before his vehicle was set alight. A passerby was also shot.

Police say they are searching for unknown suspects, but the violence is believed to be linked to ongoing...