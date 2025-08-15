South Africa: National Dialogue Will Not Restore Trust in SA's Government, Nor Fix a Dysfunctional, Corrupt State

opinion

It is difficult not to conclude that the National Dialogue is an idiotic and self-indulgent scheme cooked up by decadent elites untethered from reality, or greedy to share in the spoils of the lucrative consultancy work no doubt being generated by the jamboree.

I have been thinking a lot lately about the Polish author Wislawa Szymborska's poem "The End and the Beginning". Szymborska, who died in 2012, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1996 "for poetry that with ironic precision allows the historical and biological context to come to light in fragments of human reality".

In "The End and the Beginning" Szymborska rather optimistically suggests that even in a society recovering from a catastrophic event like a war, there might come a time when memories of the war have faded, a time when:

"In the grass that has overgrown

causes and effects,

someone must be stretched out

blade of grass in his mouth

gazing at the clouds."

But before that can happen, somebody has to do the work; the work of repairing the bridges and getting the trains running again, as well as (I would add) the even more difficult work of restitution and repair, a task that falls largely on the perpetrators and beneficiaries of the injustice.

The first part of the poem reads as follows:

"After every war

someone has to clean up.

Things won't

straighten themselves...