Somalia: Somaliland Hails U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's Call for Trump to Recognize Independence

Addis Abeba — Somaliland officials and prominent figures have welcomed U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state, calling it a major boost for their decades-long quest for recognition.

In a letter to President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, praised Somaliland as "a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States" and urged the administration to "grant it that recognition."

"Despite these threats, Somaliland remains committed to forging closer ties with the U.S., and is actively engaged in enhancing military cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, and economy and trade partnerships." Sen. Cruz

He cited Somaliland's strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, capable armed forces, and contributions to counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts, adding that "despite mounting pressure from adversaries" such as the Chinese Communist Party, Somaliland "remains committed to forging closer ties with the U.S."

Abdirahman Dahir Adam, Somaliland's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, expressed gratitude for Cruz's intervention. "On behalf of the Republic of Somaliland, I extend my heartfelt thanks to [Sen. Ted Cruz] for his unwavering support for our recognition and for championing our cause to President Trump," he said on X. He described the senator's statement as reflecting "a deep appreciation of what we contribute to the U.S. and the World."

Ismail Ahmed, founder of global money transfer service WorldRemit, likened the potential move to a landmark moment in U.S. foreign policy.

"Trump's Panama Canal Moment," he wrote on X. "Somaliland offers America exclusive access to Berbera's port & 4km airfield - a low-cost, high-impact foothold in one of the world's most strategic corridors. In 1903, Roosevelt recognized Panama & secured the canal. In 2025, Trump can recognize Somaliland & secure the Red Sea."

Sen. Cruz's letter comes ahead of a planned visit by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro to the United States. This week, Minister Abdirahman confirmed to local media that the president will embark on an official trip in the coming days, as diplomatic momentum builds around the territory's bid for international recognition.

President Irro is scheduled to hold high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., engaging with senior U.S. government officials, members of Congress, policy experts, and representatives from leading think tanks. According to the foreign minister, the discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, boosting economic cooperation, and addressing regional security challenges in the Horn of Africa.