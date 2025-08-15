Rwanda: New Football Holiday Camp Aims to Unearth New Talent

Through the Elite Football Progression program, boys and girls aged between six and 18 years will have the opportunity to learn from professional coaches from Norway during a holiday camp set for December.

The camp, organized by Dream Team Football Academy in collaboration with Norway-based academy Josceefa, aims not only to develop athletes from the grassroots but also to sharpen their skills, with a strong focus on individualized training sessions.

According to Jacques Kayisire, the founder of Dream Team Academy, the camp will serve as a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and pave the way toward professional careers.

"This is our second time holding such a camp. We have been creating pathways for young athletes. More importantly, we are focused on grooming players who can secure scholarships abroad, but first, they must reach the level required to succeed," Kayisire said.

Looking ahead, Elite Football Progression will also extend opportunities to players in Rwanda's first and second divisions. Kayisire revealed that talks are underway with the University of Rwanda (UR) on potentially introducing a Bachelor's degree programme in Sports Science and Coaching Management, with Josceefa providing professional lectures.

"We want to give players and their families a quality experience in sports. Our target is to help them view football and sports in general as a viable career. We've noticed a lack of female participation in sports, especially in football, and we aim to change that," said Joseph Nacho, representative of Josceefa Academy.

In line with this commitment to promoting female participation, Josceefa Academy is currently working with Rayon Sports Women's Club to strengthen football development among women in Rwanda.