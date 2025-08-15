Zimbabwe: When Governance Fails, People Die - Who Should Be Held Accountable?

opinion

Resuscitation mistakes are not just clinical errors - they are leadership failures that demand urgent action

"Action should be taken." - Coroner Darren Stewart OBE

The tragic death of 74-year-old Kathleen Gregory at Beccles Care Home should haunt every health and social care leader in the UK. She choked on her lunch and was not resuscitated - the attending paramedic wrongly assumed she was not for resuscitation after misreading her ReSPECT form.

The coroner's Prevention of Future Deaths Report makes it plain: unless leaders fix the governance failures that led to this, more people will die unnecessarily.

This is not just a "One-off" mistake

We've been here before. During COVID-19, some providers issued blanket Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) notices without consulting patients or families. Investigations revealed:

Decisions made without Mental Capacity Act compliance

Staff assuming all care home residents were DNACPR

Poor understanding of DNACPR and ReSPECT in real emergencies.

These are not isolated oversights - they are systemic governance failures.

Leadership responsibility cannot be delegated

It is fashionable for executives and boards to talk about "lessons learned" after tragedies. But here's the truth: if your governance system fails, it's not just the frontline staff at fault - it's you.

Leaders control:

Whether policies and procedures are current and accessible

Whether statutory and mandatory training is scenario-based and relevant

Whether staff have real-time access to secure document repositories for emergency care plans

Whether digital compliance systems and Learning Management Systems (LMS) track workforce competence.

If these are missing, it's a leadership choice, not an accident.

Compliance is not optional - It's the law

The Mental Capacity Act 2005, Human Rights Act 1998, Equality Act 2010, and CQC Regulations are not "guidelines" - they are legal obligations. Failure to meet them risks breaching human rights as well as professional and organisational reputations.

The hard question for every leader

If someone in your care dies tomorrow due to a DNACPR or resuscitation error:

Can you prove your governance framework was watertight?

Can you show your policies were up to date, accessible, and audited?

Can you evidence that your staff were trained, competent, and supported?

If the answer is no, then the gap is not just operational - it's moral.

Closing the gap: Digital governance as a safety net

Modern regulatory compliance software can integrate:

Secure policy storage with version control

LMS and Training Management System (TMS) functions to ensure statutory and mandatory training is completed and tracked

Audit dashboards to identify risks before they become tragedies.

If leaders still rely on "paper and memory" systems in 2025, they are gambling with lives.

Final word - Leadership means owning the outcome

We can no longer pretend that fatal mistakes like those in the Beccles case are just "human error". They are the predictable result of leadership and governance gaps.

In health and social care, accountability starts at the top.

If leaders don't enforce compliance, invest in training, and deploy the right systems, they are complicit in the failures that follow.

The sector doesn't need more apologies - it needs boardrooms that act before the coroner does.

Strengthen your governance before it's tested

Originally published on The Mandatory Training Group website.