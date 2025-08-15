Zimbabwe: Fatal Road Accidents Surge Over Heroes and Defence Forces Holiday - Police

Road carnage worsened over the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, with fatalities jumping from 16 last year to 24 this year, and fatal crashes rising from eight to 13, according to police statistics.

The total number of accidents recorded during the period climbed from 149 to 196, with 96 people injured.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accidents were mostly caused by reckless driving, speeding, mechanical faults and dangerous overtaking.

Among the worst incidents was the 11 August Mutare-Masvingo Road disaster in which six Zion Christian Church congregants were killed and 16 injured when a hired Quantum veered off the road and overturned near the 283km peg. The passengers were travelling from Gokwe to Chimanimani.

A day later, four people died and 17 were injured on the Bindura-Shamva Road when a Toyota Hiace tyre burst, sending the overloaded vehicle off the road.

Other fatal crashes included a Toyota Hilux overturning on the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 11 August, killing two, and a Checheche-Rimai Road tragedy in which a 16-year-old girl died after falling from a moving sand-laden lorry and being run over.

Pedestrians were also victims. In Harare, a man was killed on Delport Road in Hatfield on 12 August after being hit by a Toyota Spade, while another was injured on High Glen Road the previous day.

Despite commending public service operators for "cooperation during the period," police urged motorists to service vehicles, avoid speeding, and adhere strictly to road rules.

"Above all, drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations in order to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents," Nyathi said.