-- Leaving a transformative legacy at the Judiciary, but did she exhaust all of her cases as required by the constitution?

Her Honor Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh will, today, conclude her tenure as the 26th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, having served just three years in that post. Prior to her appointment in 2022, Yuoh had served as Associate Justice since 2013.

During her short time presiding over the highest court, Yuoh sealed her legacy in judicial history.

She delivered several landmark judgements including defending Fonati Koffa's speakership of the House of Representatives and acquitting her predecessor, former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott, of all counts in the murder of Charloe Musu.

Yuoh sealed her reputation as a tough administrator, strictly enforcing ethics rules, increasing accountability for misconduct, and promoting the improvement of workplace culture.

Upon assuming the role of Chief Justice, Yuoh prioritized rebranding the judiciary with a focus on professionalism and judicial independence. She implemented reforms, emphasizing accountability, efficiency, and excellence in legal proceedings, in collaboration. And she was notorious for her unannounced court visits, seeking to uphold standards and integrity in the judicial system.

Her Honor led the charge for significant administrative upgrages, including the digitisation of court records and processes as a part of the ongoing e-Courts project, and advocated for the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

In addition to her consistent advocacy for completion of the Supreme Court's renovation, Justice Yuoh set her sights on expanding and modernizing the judicial branch. In January, she broke ground for a US$3.2 million judicial complex in Maryland County and completed additional court infrastructure projects in Rivercess County.

Yuoh leaves her successor to carry forward the five-year strategic plan she introduced last year.

Yuoh Reflects on her Legacy

Delivering her final Opening Address on March 10, marking the March Term of the Supreme Court for 2025, Her Honor recalled the day she first presided over such a session "as if it were only yesterday."

Looking back nine years further, Yuoh recalled the day she had first heard she would be joining the bench as an Associate Justice. She was serving as Commissioner at the Law Reform Commission (LRC), withstanding initial skepticism from peers about her role there. She viewed it, she said, "as a pivotal stepping stone guided by a sense of purpose."

A stepping stone it was. Then-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was considering Yuoh for other key positions, once handing her the nomination for Minister of Labor, but then unexpectedly withdrawing it.

Then, one Sunday in 2013, she received an unexpected call from the late Judge Amy Musu Jones.

"She excitedly informed me that, according to the radio, I had been nominated as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia," Yuoh recalled. Then-Associate Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr. had just been elevated to Chief Justice, and a seat was open.

This, she doubtless assumed, would be the pinnacle of her career. Working alongside esteemed justices, she contributed to judicial reforms, including infrastructure developments and innovative programs to enhance efficiency and accountability within the judiciary.

But the prestige of the role would be eclipsed by the President George Manneh Weah's decision to nominate Yuoh for Chief Justice. The milestone for Yuoh and for the nation -- the ascension of its third female Chief Justice -- was soured by Ja'neh arguably unconstitutional ouster under political pressure from the Weah administration. It is unclear to what extent Yuoh resisted that move and chose to defend her colleague.

Nonetheless, she accepted the honor and held the top seat for three years, until her 70th birthday on June 26, 2025. On that date, the constitutional requirement under Article 72(b) requires her to retire.

"Some of you may be surprised that the woman sitting before you, moving with the confident stride of someone much younger, is approaching this milestone," she said with a smile. "But yes, indeed, I have--by God's grace--and I embrace it with humility and joy."

"I remain profoundly thankful to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, by the Holy Spirit, for guiding me through this remarkable journey," she added.

With her retirement, the nation is poised to see a new Chief Justice, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisaye, an appointment that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai made in early July. Justice Gbeisaye has been confirmed by the Senate, and formally commissioned by the President.

Why Was Yuoh Still Hanging On?

Nearly two months after her expected exit, Her Honor had yet to officially retire from the position, her continued presence sparking heated legal debate.

But, while the provisions under Article 72(b) dictate that judges, including the Chief Justice, must retire at the age of 70, those provisions permit them to conclude pending cases under their purview.

One such case that has prolonged Yuoh's stay is the high-profile US$6 million Economic Sabotage case involving former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and other former Weah Administration officials and members of the former president's political party, the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Tweah and his associates were indicted on charges of economic sabotage, fraud, and misuse of public money, with specific details of financial transactions and misapplication contained in the 2024 indictment. The case includes allegations of significant financial irregularities and breaches, adding complexity to the legal proceedings.

Tweah and his co-defendants had already lost their request, in Criminal Court 'C', to dismiss the indictment. They then filed a petition for prohibition before the Supreme Court, in February.

The prolonged handling of Tweah's petition - for more than five months - and the Ministry of Justice's position that Yuoh should recuse herself rather than extending her term, have stymied the Supreme Court's operations. Concerns have been raised about the impact of this delay on the court's functionality and the delivery of justice.

Many legal practitioners have criticized the silence from the bench on the matter, speculating that the Justices might be evenly split on the issue of Yuoh's recusal.

Others argue, if so Yuoh steps down before a ruling, the following outcome is likely: the Justices could hand down a ruling that would not establish a binding precedent, leaving room for criticism and interpretation.

Some have also argued that the Justices could decide to have the Tweah's cases placed on a temporary hold, until Gbeisaye takes office and sets a date.

"This conspicuous silence is undermining the constitutional mandate of the Supreme Court and depriving party litigants of the right to free, fair and transparent justice," a senior Supreme Court lawyer argued.

But that's not the only danger posed by the silence on the bench. According to another senior lawyer, an even greater risk is "an indefinite stay" on the court activities.

Based on these arguments, it would seem that the outgoing Chief Justice may likely not agree to step aside from hearing the Tweah and several other new appeal cases.

Legal experts have differing views on the situation, with some advocating for a swift resolution to avoid any disruption to the judicial process.

Yuoh's decision to bow out today has put an end to Her Honor's role in these decisions. Nonetheless, she leaves in her wake a sensitive situation that may outweigh all other accomplishments in her portfolio. Tweah's is a landmark case whose outcome could see some justice finally done to officials of an administration notorious for its brazen corruption and human rights abuses.

However, her choice to delay judgment may raise questions as to whether her actions sought to protect the defendants, who are stalwarts of the party that promoted her as Chief Justice.

Yuoh graduated from Cuttington University College, now Cuttington University (CU) in 1978, then earned a Juris Doctor from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. She also holds an LLM from Harvard Law.