Mauritius: Registered Small Tea Planters to Receive Additional Income Support, Says Minister Boolell

"Income support for small registered tea planters will be raised from Rs 4.50 per kilogramme to Rs 6 per kilogramme of green tea leaves", announced the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, yesterday in Rose Belle.

He was speaking at an official ceremony organised for the payment of the Winter Allowance and the handing over of certificates to registered small tea planters who completed a training session on the MoBeez Mobile App and other digital tools. Cheques were handed over to some 500 planters and certificates were awarded to some 80 planters who have successfully completed the training.

The Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Gilles Fabrice David; the Junior Minister of Health and Wellness, Mrs Anishta Babooram; Members of Parliament, Mr Manoj Seeburn and Mr Ashley Ramdass; the Chairman of the Small Farmers Welfare Fund (SFWF), Mr Mahendrah Goonniah; and other personalities were also present on that occasion.

In his address, Minister Boolell stated that some 1,000 planters are engaged in the tea sector, which has long benefited from consistent support measures. He emphasised that the need for partnership and sustained assistance remains crucial, particularly during the dry winter season.

In response to the recent decrease in tea prices, he pointed out that Government has decided to increase the rate from Rs 4.50 to Rs 6.00 per kilogramme of green tea leaves, representing an increase of almost 34%. The Minister rejoiced that this measure has generated enthusiasm among planters and contributed to the renewed interest in the tea industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Agribusiness Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Boolell further indicated that Government will continue to provide support measures, including technical assistance, to ensure the tea industry continues to thrive. He observed that, although the sector faces an ageing workforce, mechanisation has sparked renewed interest among younger generations. With continued land preparation, targeted support, and modernisation, the momentum gained in the tea industry can be sustained, he added.

Junior Minister David highlighted that continued efforts are being made to support tea planters through the Winter Allowance. He pointed out that, through the SFWF, new technology is being introduced in the agricultural sector, including MoBeez which enables farmers to access information, submit requests, and manage administrative processes digitally.

The Junior Minister also noted that farmers and tea planters are being trained to use MoBeez and other digital tools, with Artificial Intelligence, such as ChatGPT, assisting in preparing documents and proposals. He also expressed hope that more planters use technology to improve production, and reaffirmed Government's continued support to tea planters.

For his part Mr Goonniah recalled that the Winter Allowance provides financial support to offset low tea production during winter, while the Tea Sector Support Scheme supplies fully subsidised fertilisers to boost yields and income. Furthermore, farmers are eligible for 50% grants to purchase Mini Tea Harvesters, facilitating mechanised harvesting with fewer workers and improving operational efficiency, he said.