Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Celebrates Mbumba's 84th Birthday

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday hailed former president Nangolo Mbumba as a dedicated servant to the nation.

She said this in celebration of Mbumba's 84th birthday.

"I express my warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes for continued good health, strength, and success. His excellency comrade Mbumba's lifelong commitment and servant leadership to the people of Namibia during the liberation struggle, establishing an independent Namibia, and as the fourth president, remain an indelible mark on our nation," she said.

The president said Mbumba's tenure was marked by selfless leadership, humility, and steadfast commitment to uphold the Namibian Constitution and nation-building.

As the fourth president of Namibia, she said Mbumba's dignified leadership provided stability and unity of purpose and guided the nation with calm reassurance and upheld the democratic values that form the bedrock of the nation.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the former president's leadership and vision have profoundly shaped the nation.

"As comrade president Mbumba celebrates 84 years of life and wisdom, Namibia extends love, strength, continued good health, and enduring peace, " she said.