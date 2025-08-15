Namibia: No New Nurses' Uniforms for Eenhana Hospital in 10 Years

Nursing staff at Eenhana State Hospital say they have not received uniforms in more than 10 years.

Senior registered nurse Olivia Ndooya revealed this on Thursday during a visit by the national standing committee on health, social services and labour affairs.

She said the proper channels of communication are followed, yet the hospital has received no response from the authorities.

"Requests for uniforms were submitted every year for the past 10 years . . . We submit requests with the sizes required, and after the requests are acknowledged, it ends there," Ndooya said.

As a result, new nurses and those whose uniforms are worn out have to buy their own uniforms or have them made.