Namibia: Brave Warriors Finalise Provisional Squad

Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin has named a provisional squad for the upcoming Africa 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with key players expected to lead crucial matches.

Football analyst Uaka Katuamba has welcomed the provisional squad for the qualifying matches in Francistown, Botswana, next month.

Namibia's Brave Warriors are lying second in group H on 12 points, four points adrift of log leaders Tunisia and followed closely by Liberia in third place on 10 points.

However, the Brave Warriors' mission is to eliminate Malawi's chances of moving up the ladder, when the two nations meet on 5 September at Obed Itani Chilemu Stadium at 15h00.

Lying fifth in group H on six points, Malawi will have to dig deep to overcome the committed Brave Warriors' charges.

Minnows Sao Tome and Principe, who are yet to record a single victory, could be the Brave Warriors' springboard to securing a Fifa World Cup berth when the two sides rub shoulders on 9 September at the same stadium in Francistown.

Katuamba says: "I am quite happy with the provisional squad called, though some players could be a bit rusty due to a lack of game time. I am nonetheless confident in the talent selected for the qualifiers.

"I have confidence in the players plying their trade in the South African premier league, because they have been training with their respective clubs and their 2025/26 football season has kicked off in earnest.

"The likes of goalkeeper Edward Maova, defender Ivan Kamberipa and midfielder Deon Hotto bring along the wealth of experience needed for these do-or-die qualifying matches."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Katuamba says the Namibia Football Association (NFA) has not pronounced itself on the 2025/26 football season kick-off, and if there is a delay he urges the Brave Warriors' technical team to keep the locally based players in camp.

"However, despite not knowing when the league will start, I am nonetheless confident that Debmarine Namibia will give a one-year sponsorship extension.

"Enough with that, this moment is and must be dedicated to the Brave Warriors Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, and as a nation we must pull in one direction and that is to ensure the boys have a positive frame of mind and understand the importance of debut at the world cup, slated for 11 June to 19 July 2026.

The players called up are: Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Jonas Mateus, Lloyd Kazapua and Kamainjanda Ndisiro

Defenders: Ivan Kamberipa, Sergio Damaseb, Charles Hambira, Sisqo Haraseb, Bonifacius Josef, David Haingwafa, Ngero Katua, Riaan Hanamub and Kennedy Eib

Midfielders: Deon Hotto, Moses Shidolo, Approcius Petrus, Erastus Kukula, Dynamo Fredericks, Oscar Nyambe, Rivaldo Prins, Leevi Alfeus, Elias Haindongo, Vevangapi Mbuende, Paulus Amutenya, Tyrese Hikupembe and Betuel Muzeu

Forward: Bio Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, David Ndeunyama, Wiseman Lifasi and Joslin Kamatuka