South Africa: Loaded for Bear - Much of the Reaction to U.S. Hunter Killed By Buffalo in SA Is Callous and Ignorant

editorial

If you don't like trophy hunting, fine. But it is important to base opposition on facts. And even if trophy hunting makes you see red, that is no reason to celebrate the death of a human with mocking commentary.

On Sunday, 3 August, a US trophy hunter was killed by a charging Cape buffalo at a reserve in Limpopo. Asher Watkins (52) was a Texas millionaire and rancher - a demographic that, combined with his status as a hunter, makes him a barn door-sized target for vilification by animal rights activists.

"Is there a picture of the buffalo standing behind his trophy," was one of the many disparaging comments made on the Facebook link to the Times' story.

"Sounds like poetic justice," read one. "What the phrase tough shit was invented for," was another. One person posted: "The comments section is renewing my faith in humanity."

These are just a few samples, and it boils down to a celebration of "poetic justice" because a reviled trophy hunter was gored to death by an animal he was hunting.

A lot of people simply detest hunting, and a lot of people who don't mind hunting in general dislike trophy hunting. This...