Ethiopian Social-Democratic Party Elects Rahel Bafe As Chairperson, Removes Four Executive Members

15 August 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Social-Democratic Party (ESDP) has elected Rahel Bafe (PhD) as its new chairperson, replacing the late Professor Beyene Petros, and banned four executive members accused of "plotting to divide the party, spreading false information, and exploiting the leadership vacuum for personal gain" from serving in any leadership position.

According to a statement released yesterday the decisions were made during an emergency meeting of the Central Council, held from 9 to 14 August 2025, which also elected an 11-member executive committee, including two women, by secret ballot in preparation for the 7th national election.

The party said the meeting reviewed Ethiopia's current political and security landscape, the positioning of opposition parties, and the opportunities and challenges ahead of the polls. It expressed readiness to form coalitions with ideologically aligned groups and urged the government to prioritize ceasefire agreements with armed actors, including unilateral measures where necessary.

