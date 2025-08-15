Somalia: Somali Army to Retake Al-Shabaab-Held Areas 'Soon' - Defence Ministry Spokesperson

15 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's national army will soon launch a major operation to recapture towns and villages currently under the control of the Al-Shabaab militant group, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Speaking to the media in Mogadishu, ministry spokesperson Abuukar Mohamed said Somali forces are in an advanced stage of preparation and mobilisation aimed at eliminating the threat posed by the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

"In the coming days, the Somali people will hear good news -- that key towns and areas have been liberated from the grip of terrorist elements," Mohamed said.

He confirmed that government troops are intensifying readiness in several districts across the Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle, and Galgaduud regions -- known hotspots for Al-Shabaab activity.

The spokesperson also called on Somali civilians living in affected regions to support upcoming military operations.

"We urge citizens in all regions to cooperate with the armed forces as they carry out this important mission to reclaim our land and restore peace," he said.

Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly insurgency against the Somali government for over a decade, frequently targeting civilians and security forces through bombings, assassinations, and armed assaults.

