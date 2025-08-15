Kenya: CS Ruku Urges Northern Kenya Residents to Register for National IDs in Large Numbers

Nairobi — Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has called on residents of the North Eastern region to to take advantage of the President's directive and register for National Identity cards in large numbers, emphasizing that access to Government services and national opportunities begins with proper documentation.

Speaking during a government outreach mission in Elwak, Mandera County, CS Ruku said the government has removed all barriers that previously hindered residents from acquiring IDs and other essential documents. He announced that a new Huduma Centre will soon be operationalized in Elwak to bring these services closer to the people.

"The barriers that previously prevented you from obtaining IDs and other documents have been removed. It is your democratic right to access government services. I urge all residents across Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and surrounding areas to register in large numbers," said Ruku.

He noted that having a National ID is a gateway to full participation in economic, political, and social life, including benefiting from National government programs and opportunities.

As part of his visit, the Cabinet Secretary also unveiled plans for a livestock restocking program targeting pastoralist communities in Northern Kenya whose herds were decimated by prolonged drought and hunger. He said the initiative, spearheaded by President William Ruto, is aimed at restoring the livelihoods of affected families and strengthening resilience in the face of future climate shocks.

"The President is determined to ensure that every pastoralist who lost animals due to drought gets another chance. We are restoring livelihoods by restocking livestock," CS Ruku said.

The CS also flagged off several trucks loaded with relief food and other essential supplies for distribution to vulnerable households across Mandera County. He reaffirmed that the Government has enough food reserves to support drought-affected communities in all 23 impacted counties, assuring that no Kenyan would be left behind.

During his engagements in Elwak, the CS met with professionals, opinion leaders, and elders from Mandera communities, where he presented the government's development scorecard. He emphasized the government's continued investment in infrastructure and public services to ensure sustainable growth in the North Eastern region.

"This region is receiving massive infrastructural investment for posterity and development. We are not just responding to drought, we are building a stronger foundation for the future," he said.

He highlighted key development projects underway in Mandera County, which include the expansion of electricity through the Last Mile Connectivity Program, improvement of the road network to boost transport and trade, and the construction of a modern market in Elwak to support local commerce.

In the education sector, CS Ruku cited the government's progress in employing thousands of new teachers and announced that further recruitment is planned to ensure adequate staffing in public schools across the country.

He also reiterated the Government's commitment to youth empowerment, reaffirming that the number of National Youth Service (NYS) recruits will double to 40,000 starting in 2026.

"No previous administration can match President Ruto's record. He has delivered exceptional results. Without his leadership, it's hard to imagine where we would be," said Ruku, calling on residents to reject divisive politics and focus on the development gains being made.

Local leaders praised the government's continued support and urged residents to take full advantage of the services being rolled out.

Accompanying the CS during the engagement were MPs; Haro Abdul (Mandera South), Farah Maalim (Dadaab), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera County), Fatuma Jehow (Wajir County), and Amina Udgoon (Garissa County), along with grassroots leaders from across Mandera County.