Uganda: Mental Health Experts Urge Uganda to Adopt National Suicide Prevention Policy

Mental Health Experts Urge Uganda to Adopt National Suicide Prevention Policy

15 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

Mental health experts in Uganda are calling for the urgent adoption of a National Suicide Prevention Policy, warning that the country is facing a growing suicide crisis that is silently claiming lives, particularly among young people.

Speaking during the L. I.V.E Conference 2025 launch discussions, mental health advocates and psychologists emphasized that suicide in Uganda is not merely a personal tragedy but a public health emergency that requires coordinated national action.

Dr. Daniel, from the Ministry of Health, revealed that while 59 suicides and 190 attempts were officially reported last year, the true figures are likely much higher due to stigma and criminalization.

"We have less than 90 psychiatrists serving over 45 million Ugandans," he said, stressing the need to shift focus from treatment alone to prevention, early intervention, and mental health education.

Experts noted that 90% of those who die by suicide have underlying, often untreated, mental health conditions.

They urged government, civil society, and the private sector to come together to create a national framework for prevention -- one that would train community members to recognize warning signs, expand access to safe mental health spaces, and tackle stigma.

Joan Patience Atuhaire, a psychologist with Focus on Recovery Uganda, said suicide is now the third leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29.

"This is our most productive age group -- the future leaders and workforce of the country. We cannot ignore this," he said.

Albert Elwa, a treatment and recovery specialist, outlined the key drivers of suicide in Uganda -- from social isolation and depression to chronic illness, substance abuse, and economic hardship.

"We know the signs, yet we often wait until it's too late," he said, calling for a national suicide strategy and community-based response mechanisms.

