Kenya: Super Petrol, Kerosene Prices Drop By Sh1 in EPRA Review

Nairobi — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced the price of super petrol and kerosene by Sh1 per litre in its latest monthly review.

From midnight, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh185.31, while kerosene will cost Sh155.58. The price of diesel remains unchanged.

EPRA said the changes reflect fluctuations in the cost of imported petroleum products.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.73% from US$628.30 per cubic metre in June 2025 to US$623.71 per cubic metre in July 2025; Diesel increased by 3.08% from US$616.59 per cubic metre to US$638.58 per cubic metre, while Kerosene increased by 3.20% from US$608.54 per cubic metre to US$628.02 per cubic metre over the same period," the regulator said.

The adjustment is part of EPRA's monthly price review, which factors in global oil prices, exchange rates, and shipping costs.