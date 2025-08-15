Africa: Ministers Showcase Africa's Multibillion Water Sector Projects for Global Investors

African Ministers of Water have used the AU-Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Summit 2025 to highlight the multibillion dollar opportunities in the water sector.

The Ministers presented bulk water projects currently underway in their countries during a ministerial roundtable on how they are de-risking the water sector.

Among the large water projects presented included the construction of dams, climate-resilient financing, and nationwide water supply programmes.

Zimbabwe's Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka, told delegates that the country presents abundant opportunities for discerning investors, as it has "the highest density of dams in Africa", with 10 600 dams built to date, creating vast investment potential.

"The new paradigm is that 'a dam is an economy'," Masuka said when outlining government's 'Infrastructure 6.0' model, which integrates hydroelectricity generation, irrigation, potable water, fisheries, tourism and wastewater management.

To attract private investors, Masuka said Zimbabwe has developed Special Economic Zones, which are spearheaded by a one-stop investment centre -- the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA), working alongside the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) to fast track government's water projects.

"The two institutions, ZIDA and ZINWA, would be able to handle world investors in the water sector to ensure the acceleration of the last mile development of the 10 600 dams. If you are looking for investment, start in Zimbabwe," the Minister said.

Climate resilient financing strategy

Malawi Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia, said while water is not only a basic human right, but also a strategic asset for resilience, economic growth, and sustainable development, access to water remains a privilege for the "lucky few" across the African continent.

She said Malawi's Climate Resilient WASH [Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene] Financing Strategy, has assisted the country to shift from "reactive funding to proactive planning", boosting investor confidence and unlocking new financing.

"The financing strategy is not just a technical document - it is a strategic planning instrument that brings clarity on the financing needs, identifies sources of financing, and aligns investment areas with national priorities, filling the gaps where we need.

"Financing strategies effectively signal government seriousness, readiness, and strategic intent," Mia said.

Water for all

In Côte d'Ivoire, Water and Forests Minister Laurent Chagba highlighted the country's biggest project in the water sector, the 'Water for All' programme, valued at 1 320 billion CFA francs (US$2.3 billion).

He said the initiative aims to guarantee fair and sustainable access to drinking water for all populations, both in rural and urban areas. It also integrates water resources management in the context of climate change.

The major achievements of the first phase of the project include strengthening the storage capacity of the country's economic capital, which is the Autonomous District of Abidjan; the increase in the production of drinking water in 27 regions and departments, as well as the equipment of 200 chiefs from sub-prefectures to people deprived of water supply systems.

The initiative also aims to implement 450 000 social water connections over three years.

"It also [facilitated] the rehabilitation and maintenance of human-powered pumps between 2017 and 2020," Chagba said.

In the area of water resources, Chagba highlighted the implementation of the Integrated Development and Adaptation Programme for Climate Change in the Niger River Basin, financed by a consortium of donors and led by the African Development Bank.

The programme covers eight regions and an autonomous district, mainly in the northern and central regions of the country.

"This programme illustrates the commitment of the Ivory Coast to making water a lever for sustainable development, social inclusion and climate resilience," he said.

Ministers including the Senegal Minister of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sheikha Atidi-Anediye; Abdallah Ahmed Balala, Assistant Minister Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability in the UAE, and Dr Engineer Abtamu Ittefa, the Minister of Water and Energy of the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also took part in the plenary.

The Ministers commended South Africa and the African Union for hosting a successful summit, held in the lead-up to South Africa hosting the G20 Summit in November.