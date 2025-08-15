South Africa: National Convention Kicks Off in Pretoria

15 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The long-awaited National Convention, which paves the way for the National Dialogue, has kicked off this morning at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria.

The two-day National Convention, in which stakeholders and representatives from all quarters of society will participate, aims to outline and agree on key themes for the National Dialogue. The National Dialogue has been described by the Presidency as a call to action for citizens to lead an inclusive dialogue on the challenges facing the country.

The Convention is also intended to agree on the approach and modalities for the nationwide public dialogues at sectoral and community level. It will also outline and agree on the key themes for discussion in the National Dialogue and establish a Steering Committee.

The Convention brings together representatives from government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth and community voices, among others, to chart a way forward for the commencement of the National Dialogue.

In preparation for the first National Convention of the National Dialogue process, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with representatives of the interim Preparatory Task Team (PTT) on 7 August 2025.

The task team has been given the responsibility of organising the convention and preparing for the public dialogues that will take place thereafter.

Since April 2025, a Preparatory Task Team has been responsible for preparing for the first National Convention.

It was established as an interim structure pending the establishment of a broadly inclusive Steering Committee representing all sectors. It has been composed of members of the foundations of struggle stalwarts and representatives of the President.

