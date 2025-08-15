South Africa: Maponya Mall Shooting a Threat to Public Transport System Stability

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has met with all public transport operators in Soweto as part of efforts to find lasting solutions to issues affecting the sector.

Stakeholders included local taxi associations, e-hailing service operators and law-enforcement officials.

This comes in the wake of resurging violence which left one person dead and two others injured near the Maponya Mall, in Soweto, on Wednesday night.

The MEC described the attack as "senseless, unacceptable, and a direct threat to the safety and stability of our public transport system".

She said such acts undermined public safety, tarnished the image of the transport sector, and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Thursday's meeting resolved that all public transport operators must be allowed access and operate inside the mall and that the mall will remain operational to protect jobs.

The meeting also called for law-enforcement agencies to prioritise the investigation into Wednesday night's incident and bring those involved to book.

Stakeholders agreed that no operator or passenger should endure intimidation or fear of any form.

The department will set up a temporary office to assist operators with licensing issues.

Lastly, the gathering agreed that a meeting will be convened with industry leaders to discuss all issues affecting the sector.

The MEC urged the public transport sector - minibus taxi and e-hailing operator associations - to resolve disputes through platforms facilitated by the department.

The Public Transport Crisis Committee, chaired by the MEC, was initially formed to collaborate with the taxi industry and support the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE) to clear the operating license backlog.

It has since expanded to include all public transport stakeholders. This inclusive approach ensures representation from all public transport operators including learner transport, e-hailing services, bus and meter taxi operators.

Local government and various provincial sister departments are also represented in the committee. - SAnews.gov.za