Africa: High Hopes From Investors At AU-AIP Water Summit

African Heads of State have expressed strong confidence in investors following positive responses to commitments made on the opening day of the African Union-Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Summit 2025.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday, Executive Secretary and CEO of the Global Water Partnership (GWP), Alex Sialabwi, said investors and partners were "excited" after a high-level matchmaking session and the launch of the Global Outlook Council on Water Investments.

Unveiled on Wednesday by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the council aims to scale up the Africa Water Investment Programme into a Global Water Investment Platform.

Sialabwi said the signal received on Wednesday was very encouraging, with the investors expressing enthusiasm.

"The leadership already demonstrated gives enough confidence to the private sector and partners. This is exactly what they are looking for: commitment and leadership."

Sialabwi also highlighted President Ramaphosa's reference to a landmark project by Rand Water, which was launched last week ahead of the summit, as an example of leadership in action.

The summit has drawn nearly 200 investors from across Africa and beyond.

According to Sialabwi, several countries have already initiated deals during private meetings following the matchmaking sessions.

He said momentum remains high after the Heads of State's declaration on Wednesday, which will be presented at the G20 meeting in November.

Sialabwi said the leaders on the continent hope that the issues identified will lead to the further prioritisation of water.

"You cannot achieve solidarity and equality, [which are] the key objectives of the... summit, without making sure that everyone has access to water."

Opening the summit on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa underscored the urgent need to ensure that every African has access to clean and reliable water.