South Africa: Business Leaders Push for Partnerships to Tackle Water Investment Gap

The business sector has emphasised the need for stronger partnerships with government and heightened investment in water infrastructure, especially at the local government level, which is perceived as the engine of service delivery.

Speaking at a plenary session focused on closing the investment gap at the local government level during the African Union-Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) summit on Thursday, Kobie Brand, the Deputy Secretary-General and Regional Director for Africa at ICLEI said Africa must embrace the principle of multisectoral governance in tackling water challenges.

"Providing water, anywhere in any country, is only possible through partnerships, not only between different levels of government working together but also in collaboration with the private sector. We in the water sector understand that we cannot address global challenges without addressing nature issues - the origins of our water resources, and protecting them," Brand said.

ICLEI provides technical consulting to local governments to identify and meet sustainability objectives.

Addressing perceptions that local governments are high-risk partners, Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) Head of Transacting for Municipalities and Water Boards, Ben Mokheseng, said effective partnerships and co-created solutions can yield positive results, making it possible for municipalities to honour their obligations.

Mokheseng said most development finance institutions tend to focus more on sustainability but often overlook the development aspect.

He said DBSA has been financing municipal infrastructure, with the bank's local government loan book at around R33 - R35 billion, and R110-R115 billion is in local government.

"Contrary to popular belief, that book is the best performing book," he said.

However, Mokheseng noted that poor governance remains a major challenge in municipalities, often leading to dysfunction, despite qualified individuals occupying key positions.

"If you don't have political backing and proper asset maintenance, administrations are bound to suffer."

The AU-AIP Water Investment Summit is running from 13-15 August 2025.