South Africa: 10-Hour Power Outage to Hit Cape Town Next Week

Residents of Athlone in Cape Town are bracing themselves for a 10-hour power outage next Wednesday, 20 August.

The City of Cape Town's electricity and generation teams will be conducting critical maintenance on the electricity infrastructure from 8:00 to 18:00.

The outage will affect a specific area, and residents are advised to check the city's website for a detailed map of the impacted streets.

Although the power outage is scheduled to last 10 hours, the city warns that electricity supply could be restored at any time.

Residents are urged to take precautions, switching off appliances to avoid damage caused by power surges when the power comes back on.

The city apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their co-operation and understanding.

