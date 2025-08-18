Southern Africa: Successful 45th SADC Summit Concludes in Madagascar

The South African government, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has concluded its participation in the 45th Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government.

The summit, which was held in Antananarivo, Madagascar, was convened under the theme: 'Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC'.

The summit saw South Africa elected as incoming Chair of SADC in 2026 and will host the 46th summit in August next year - nearly a decade after the country's first incumbency.

Delivering the vote of thanks during the closing ceremony of the summit, President Ramaphosa said: "I am humbled by the responsibility you have entrusted on me and the government of South Africa to join the leadership of the SADC Troika of this august organisation.

"[The] government of South Africa looks forward to welcoming you all as Heads of States, Ministers and other delegates to our shores... to the shores of the most beautiful country in the world."

During the ceremony, SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi, was reappointed and sworn into that position following his initial appointment in 2021.

"We also congratulate His Excellency Mr Elias Magosi, on his reappointment as the Executive Secretary of our organisation for a second term.

"We wish you well during the next four years. We also take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the Secretariat for keeping our organisation professional and future-proof.

"On behalf of all participants and stakeholders, I extend our deepest gratitude to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat and the entire staff for the outstanding coordination and execution of the 45th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, held for the first time in Antananarivo in Madagascar in 20 years," President Ramaphosa said.

Furthermore, he congratulated the government and people of Madagascar for successfully hosting the summit.

"Your tireless efforts in planning, logistics, communication, and protocol have ensured the success of this historic gathering. From the seamless logistics at the Ivato International Conference Centre to the vibrant side events, including the Industrialisation Week and high-level dialogues, Madagascar has showcased its capacity as a regional leader and reliable partner in African cooperation.

"We thank all the people of Madagascar for making the 45th SADC a real success and we especially commend President Andry Rajoelina for leading the whole effort of having a truly successful summit.

"Your efforts have not only strengthened the bonds among SADC Member States but have also elevated Madagascar's standing on the continental stage," President Ramaphosa said.