Congo-Kinshasa: Empowering Dreams - a Congolese Refugee's Journey to Building an Education Network for Young Refugees in Tanzania

Higher education remains a distant dream for many young refugees. But one Congolese refugee in Tanzania is determined to make it reality.

For many young refugees, access to higher education remains a distant dream. For Ebuela Bushiri Isaac (28), a Congolese refugee youth and former volunteer social worker in Nyarugusu camp in Tanzania, that dream became a mission.

Born in Nyarugusu Camp, Ebuela has no recollection of life in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as his parents fled the country in 1997 due to conflict and civil unrest. With support from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and education partners, Ebuela progressed through primary and secondary education in the camp, learning in the curriculum of his homeland, as required by Tanzanian policy. After completing his education, he faced the same challenges that confront many refugee youth in Tanzania - financial hardship and policy barriers such as restriction on movement outside the camp and limited livelihood and higher education opportunities.

His aspirations for higher education seemed out of reach until he learned about scholarship opportunities through his peers. Even as he faced uncertainty about his own future, Ebuela poured his energy into uplifting others - serving as a youth incentive social worker with UNHCR's education partner the International Rescue Committee. Amid chasing his dreams, he was already helping others chase theirs, a quiet testament to his unwavering spirit. After several attempts, Ebuela was awarded a Deutsche Akademische Flüchtlings Initiative (DAFI) scholarship to pursue a bachelor's degree at the University of Iringa in Tanzania. UNHCR works with DAFI globally in supporting refugees to access tertiary education and vocational training in local universities.

"Everything paused the moment I received a call that I had been selected for a scholarship. I felt a deep sense of joy, relief, and hope as I thought about the times when I almost gave up. That call gave me an opportunity to study and a reason to continue supporting others," reflected Ebuela.

This milestone marked the beginning of a new chapter, not just for Ebuela but for many others. Determined to continue giving back to the community, he committed himself to helping fellow refugee youth navigate the complex world of scholarship applications. He began researching eligibility criteria, simplifying application procedures, and mentoring other refugee youth in the camp through the process.

Driven by this passion, in 2023, Ebuela founded the Global Scholar Network (GSN) - a refugee youth-led initiative that supports refugee students by providing guidance on scholarship opportunities, development of personal statements, and mentorship throughout the application journey.

"Through my experiences, challenges, and accomplishments, I give young people a sense of acknowledgment, which forms the foundation of my influence," said Ebuela.

GSN uses a blended outreach model, combining in-person school visits, youth dialogues, and mentorship meetings with digital platforms such as WhatsApp groups and social media. "This approach has enabled the network to grow and reach refugee youth in Congo, Burundi, Malawi, Rwanda, and other parts of the world. It also brings in youths who previously benefited from its mentorship and scholarship opportunities. Today, GSN supports a vibrant community of over 377 young people on WhatsApp and 417 followers on LinkedIn," explained Ebuela.

To date, 83 students have received educational support through GSN, with 69 based in Nduta and Nyarugusu camps. "Out of these students, fourteen have secured scholarships - five at universities in Tanzania and nine at universities abroad," exclaimed Ebuela.

"With the support of the GSN, I was able to navigate the scholarship application process with clarity and confidence, transforming a long-standing dream into a concrete opportunity. Their mentorship proved that with the right support, even the boldest ambitions can be achieved," said Thierry Niyubutu (24), a Burundian refugee youth and DAFI scholar from Nyarugusu Camp.

UNHCR and its education partners in Tanzania are supporting the GSN and refugee youth through information-sharing on scholarship opportunities, guidance through the competitive selection process, and providing books and necessary documentation for applications. UNHCR is grateful for the continued support of scholarship opportunities offered by Canada, Germany, and Italy, as they have allowed refugees to pursue tertiary education in and outside Tanzania.

"Young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they're already making a difference today. When we empower them, we unlock a powerful force that can rebuild lives, strengthen communities, and drive lasting change because their potential is limitless," said Judith Kiwale, UNHCR Education Associate.

Despite its impact on refugee youth, GSN is faced with challenges such as a lack of a proper office structure with equipment and stationeries. To bridge these gaps, GSN is actively pursuing partnerships with scholarship programs, universities, and organizations that champion refugee empowerment, as well as inviting contributions in terms of financial support, mentorship and capacity building for refugee youth.

"I am planning to transform the GSN into a youth-led organization with both a strong local presence and a dynamic digital platform through an online hub that will offer e-learning tools, scholarship resources, and coaching support," outlined Ebuela, "True leadership lies in purpose, not position, and in empowering others to rise beyond their circumstances." The GSN is a vital stepping stone for refugee youth across East Africa passionate about becoming changemakers in their communities.

UNHCR continues to urgently appeal for donor support for refugee education and youth empowerment activities in the camps. Currently, UNHCR has only received 21 percent of the funds needed for the refugee response in Tanzania this year.