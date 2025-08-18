Chad: Succès Masra - How Chad's Opposition Firebrand Came to Be Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

analysis

Chad's opposition firebrand and a former prime minister, Succès Masra, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on 9 August. He was accused of inciting violence and hate speech on social media, leading to the death of 42 people in a clash between herders and farmers in the village of Mandakao in 2023.

The opposition leader had been arrested at his home on 16 May by men in military uniform. He was initially charged with "inciting hatred, inciting armed groups to revolt, complicity in murder, arson, and desecration of graves".

Masra rose to prominence as one of the main opponents of the Chadian regime, particularly after the death of President Idriss Déby in 2021. For many, Masra embodies an alternative to the country's political-military dynasties, especially the Déby family, who has ruled the country since Idriss Déby came to power in 1990.

When he died, his son, military officer Mahamat Idriss Déby, became president after assuming power and forming a three-year transitional government overseen by the military. Masra served as prime minister of this government from 1 January 2024 to 16 May 2025.

As a researcher who has studied the country's political trajectory, I have observed how Masra, leader of Les Transformateurs (The Transformers) party, quickly gained influence after entering the Chadian political scene in 2018. His reformist message resonated with many young Chadians, especially unemployed graduates seeking change.

Political strategist

Masra's strengths lie in his clear programme of political change and strategic approach to building a political base as well as his maturity, despite being only 41. He holds a doctorate in economics, which adds to his credibility. His resignation from the African Development Bank to fully commit to the fight for political change struck a chord with many.

In a remarkably short time, Masra managed to shift the political landscape by challenging Idriss Déby directly. Fearing electoral defeat, Déby pushed through a constitutional amendment in 2018 that changed the age limit for presidential candidates, blocking Masra from running in the 2021 election. His party was also banned for a time for the same reason.

It was under the transitional government of Mahamat Idriss Déby that Masra's party was officially recognised on 8 June 2021. It soon became Chad's main opposition. Masra, along with several civil society groups, rejected the transition model in Chad. They boycotted the national dialogue. In their view, it was not a genuine dialogue but a "monologue". They believed its real purpose was to legitimise the Déby family's dynastic succession and ensure the continued rule of their Mouvement patriotique du salut (Patriotic Movement for Salvation).

The boycott's most dramatic moment was the peaceful protest of 20 October 2022, called by Masra to oppose extending the transition. It was violently suppressed, leaving many dead.

Exile and return

To save their lives, Masra and his close associates were forced into exile to the US at the end of 2022. He returned to Chad on 3 November 2023, under a reconciliation deal. Mahamat Idriss Déby appointed him prime minister on 1 January 2024.

With his return and appointment, Les Transformateurs' political stance shifted dramatically towards supporting the government. Despite this, Masra retained the loyalty of his supporters. However, his short tenure as prime minister was marked by growing tensions with the government, often aired through public statements.

Detention

On 21 May, Masra was formally charged after five days in police custody. During his interrogation, a pro-government outlet claimed he was part of a plot against the state. The claim was based on information allegedly found on his phone, including exchanges with French officials and President Emmanuel Macron. It is extremely rare in Chad for a former prime minister to face such action, suggesting underlying political motives.

Shortly after his arrest, Chad's public prosecutor publicly accused Masra of inciting hatred, complicity in murder, and forming armed groups. He cited social media messages allegedly urging people in southern Chad to arm themselves against herder communities. These charges relate to a deadly farmer-herder conflict that left 42 dead and caused major damage, mostly among the Fulani community.

Meanwhile, at a press conference three government ministers said an audio message in Ngambaye, Masra's native language, was linked to him. According to them, the recording directly urged the killing of Fulani herders in their camp.

Audio recording

This accusation was made without independent investigation. The government's message was amplified by ruling party heavyweights on social media and in politically and ethnically charged WhatsApp groups. The rapid developments gave the impression of a judicial system being weaponised. Many Chadians already see the judiciary as a tool of the military regime.

According to Masra's lawyers, the audio presented as evidence dates back to 2023. The authenticated 2023 recording captures Masra, in exile, urging the Ngambaye people to arm themselves and defend their community against herder attacks on farmers.

Masra is not the first politician to call for self-defence in Chad. Rising intercommunal violence is widespread, fuelled by social injustice, impunity and insecurity.

Chadian criminal law guarantees the presumption of innocence and the right to legal counsel from the preliminary investigation stage. Yet no such process was followed for Masra. At the same time, government communications targeting him multiplied.

Officials took the unusual step of leaking unverified "evidence" (the audio) while the investigation was still underway, a clear breach of procedure.

The Toumaï Agreement

During the seventh anniversary of Les Transformateurs, Masra publicly urged Mahamat Idriss Déby to "change course and deliver the change the people demand".

A striking revelation from that anniversary event was the existence of another deal, known as the Toumaï Agreement between the government and Masra's political party, meant to end the political crisis in Chad. This was in addition to the Kinshasa Accord.

Masra's lawyers argued that the Toumaï Agreement should protect Masra from prosecution as it lifted an international arrest warrant against him. The ruling party's strong reaction to the agreement being disclosed suggests a deeper political rift.

Many of Masra's supporters, opposition parties and civil society organisations believe the trial was aimed at neutralising him both politically and physically.

Bourdjolbo Tchoudiba, Doctorant en Sciences Politiques-Université Paris-Est Créteil, Laboratoire Interdisciplinaire d'Études du Politique Hannah Arendt (LIPHA), Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC)