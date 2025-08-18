Sudan: 'Sudan Has Become a Forgotten Country' - Radio Dabanga Editor in Chief

Amsterdam — Reporters from the Netherlands national radio station NPO Radio 1* visited the studios of Radio Dabanga in Amsterdam today, to interview Editor in Chief Kamal Elsadig, and ask other journalists and presenters about the situation in Sudan, which is often "a forgotten country" amid unrelenting reports of conflicts elsewhere in the world.

The slot in today's edition of news programme Nieuws en Co, broadcast in prime 'drive time' from 17:00 - 18:30, features Radio Dabanga Editor in Chief and veteran Sudanese journalist Kamal Elsadig, who also Chairs the Sudan Media Forum, an alliance of independent Sudanese press and media organisations.

On the current media landscape in Sudan, Elsadig tells Nieuws en Co: "There were about 3,000 journalists in Sudan, but 2,000 have fled to neighbouring countries... that is why you do not hear [more news] about Sudan, and that is why Sudan has become a forgotten country."

He also highlights how millions of displaced people in conflict and marginalised areas, as well as Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries, rely on Radio Dabanga's daily shortwave and satellite broadcasts for reliable, independent news, while internet and mobile phone access is curtailed, controlled, unreliable, and intermittent across Sudan, especially in those marginalised areas and communities.

Listen to the Nieuws en Co broadcast here