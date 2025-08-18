South Africa: KZN Family Without a Home 3 Years After Devastating Floods

Noxolo Mthembu (68) and her family of 12 have been living in a make-shift shack in Inchanga, north of Durban, since they lost their home during the 2022 floods. The family, which includes nine children aged between four and 17, lost all of their belongings, including identity documents and clinic cards. As a result, they have been living without access to basic health and social services.

"I have 9 children that I live with. I wish they were getting grants, but they don't have birth certificates," says Mthembu. "I've struggled a lot with all of us living in this tin. My brother and sister live with us too, and they also don't get grants. I'm the only one who is getting anything - the old age grant."

The lack of documentation has had severe consequences for the children's health.

"I've gone to the clinic asking for help, but they didn't help because the children don't have cards. One of the children should be taking medication, but they are not because they don't have a card."

The younger children aged four and five have never received any vaccinations, putting them at risk of preventable diseases. The KwaZulu-Natal health department referred all queries related to the Mthembu family to the Department of Social Development.

Grace Ndlovu, a local health worker and neighbour who has been assisting the family, stresses the public health urgency of the situation.

"No child should miss out on vaccines or treatment because of paperwork. It's a matter of urgent public health, not just individual welfare."

Social assistance

At the time of the floods, Mthembu and her family lived in a two-room mud house. When their home was destroyed, they were forced to sleep under a tree. Ndlovu built a makeshift tin shelter for them using scrap materials collected from the community.

Ndlovu says she reached out to the ward councillor for help, but was told that the municipality had no budget for housing assistance in the area. Attempts to seek help from former eThekwini Mayor James Nxumalo led to contact with the Department of Social Development, but local officials allegedly visited the family once and never returned.

"I'm so worried about these kids' lives. When I die, what will happen to them?" says Mthembu.

In response to Health-e News' queries this week, the department visited the family on Monday.

"The investigation confirmed that the family resides in challenging conditions, with a number of children under their care. It was further established that two of the children had been abandoned by their biological mother, whose whereabouts are unknown," says spokesperson Thandeka Dlamini.

"The assessment also revealed that two children do not have birth certificates. The Department has engaged the Department of Home Affairs to facilitate applications for these documents."

The department further said it would start the process of placing the two abandoned children into a care home and provide them with Social Relief of Distress on the same day.

"The matter will be tabled at the War Room on 12 August 2025 for coordinated intervention by other stakeholders, including urgent consideration of the family's housing needs." - Health-e News