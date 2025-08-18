South Africa: Cosatu Observes the Tragic Death of 44 Workers Killed in Marikana 13 Years Ago

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) remembers the tragic events that led to the death of 44 workers in Marikana, in the North West 13 years ago.

Thirty-four mineworkers were gunned down by police on 16 August 2012 while protesting, demanding a R12 500 wage settlement from their employer, Lonmin. In the week culminating in the disaster, 10 other people were killed. Albeit over a decade since the tragedy, it remains a painful memory in the country's history and to the families who lost their loved ones.

The events of Marikana carry deep scars that translate to societal and economic challenges experienced by workers in various sectors of the economy. The 34 mineworkers sought a wage adjustment, working under dangerous conditions in an industry where fatalities are a reality. Their demand was a drop in the ocean compared to the exorbitant profits their employers pocketed. To date, companies resist attempts to minimise the wage gap, opting for slavery tactics that impoverish workers. As they pull against progressive conditions, COSATU and its affiliates are emboldened to intensify the advancement of the worker struggle.

Whilst the Federation notes the R350 million in compensation paid to some of the survivors and the families of the victims, no amount of money will compensate for the loss of life or trauma suffered. Most of the workers were breadwinners, responsible for multiple family members. Their deaths robbed numbers of unpayable futures. COSATU calls for outstanding compensation to be released for the suffering and the loss endured by those affected.

The mining companies in the area should be at the helm of correcting the wrongs of Marikana. Communities living around mines should be at the receiving end of the profit generated by mining companies. It is the companies that should rescue communities from abject poverty by creating a conducive environment for job creation and skills development.

As the country commemorates this day, may we be reminded of the never-ending strife for decent work. Collective bargaining for fair wages, job security and safe working conditions are imperative to ensure that the events of Marikana are never repeated.